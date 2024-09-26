Companies back away from Oregon floating offshore wind project as opposition grows

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of companies planning to bid on a chance to develop a floating offshore wind project off the Oregon coast has been dwindling as opposition to the plan remains strong. The federal government finalized two areas for floating offshore wind farms along the Oregon coast in February. But opposition from tribes, fishermen and coastal residents highlights some of the challenges the plan faces. Mainstream Renewable Power Inc., one of the companies that had planned to bid on the project, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that it will not longer participate in the sale scheduled for Oct. 15. Two others told the Oregonian/OregonLive that they, too, are backing out.

