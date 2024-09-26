Greek singer Marinella is in stable but critical condition after collapsing during a concert

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Popular Greek singer Marinella is in stable but critical condition in an Athens hospital, a day after collapsing on stage during a concert in the ancient Herod Atticus theater. Marinella, 86, was being treated in the intensive care unit after suffering a stroke, the hospital said Thursday. The singer was on her third song during Wednesday night’s concert when she appeared to lose her balance and then staggered and collapsed. The rest of the concert, which was also to have featured Greek singer Antonis Remos, was canceled. Born Kyriaki Papadopoulou in 1938, Marinella became a household name for generations of Greeks and has continued to have a commanding stage presence well into her 80s in a career that has spanned more than six decades.

