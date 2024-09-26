Groups work to engage young voters in democracy as election processes come under scrutiny

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The League of Women Voters of Ohio brought its statewide roadshow to Ohio State University Thursday in an effort to register and excite student voters. The campaign is one of many taking place across the state ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Voter registration closes Oct. 7, with in-person early voting beginning Oct. 8. The voter recruitment and education programs come as Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has continued to intensify scrutiny of Ohio’s election processes. That has included removing 155,000 inactive and out-of-date voter registrations from the state’s voter rolls and increasing efforts to identify noncitizen voters.

