Kremlin says changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine are intended to send a warning to the West

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine are intended to discourage Ukraine’s Western allies from supporting attacks on Russia. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that the revisions in the document announced by President Vladimir Putin are a “signal warning those countries about the consequences in case of their involvement in an attack on our countries with various assets, not necessarily nuclear ones.” In a strong, new warning to the West, Putin said Wednesday that any nation’s conventional attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country. The threat was clearly aimed at discouraging the West from allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with longer-range weapons

