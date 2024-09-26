Man convicted in 2021 fatal shooting of Illinois police sergeant

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the 2021 fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of a second. A jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday for Darius Sullivan. A sentencing date has not been set. Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey were at a Illinois hotel on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot. They were shot after finding the room where the vehicle’s possible owner was staying. Rittmanic later died at a hospital. Sullivan was arrested at a home in Indiana two days after the shooting.

