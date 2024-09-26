Montana man arrested for intentionally running a motorcycle off the road and killing the driver

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been arrested after witnesses said he intentionally and repeatedly swerved his car at three motorcycles in south-central Montana, running one off the road and killing its driver. Prosecutors seek to charge Michael J. Gambale with one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Prosecutors say a car tried to run two brothers off the road while they were riding their motorcycles near the town of Rockvale early Tuesday afternoon. The same car ran another motorcycle off the road south of the town of Belfry, killing a 70-year-old man and injuring his passenger. Gambale was arrested in Wyoming and faces an extradition hearing on Friday.

