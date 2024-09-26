Philadelphia’s district attorney scores legal win against GOP impeachment effort

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers who tried to impeach Philadelphia’s elected progressive prosecutor improperly tried to stretch that process across two different legislative sessions. That’s the ruling issued Thursday by the state’s highest court. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision overturns a lower court ruling in a lawsuit brought by Democrat Larry Krasner after he was impeached by the state House in November 2022. That was a year after he was overwhelmingly reelected to a second term. Republican lawmakers had argued that Krasner, a Democrat, should have prosecuted some minor crimes, questioned his bail policies and how he has managed his office.

