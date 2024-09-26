Sophistication of AI-backed operation targeting senator points to future of deepfake schemes

Washington (AP) — An advanced deepfake operation targeted Sen. Ben Cardin, the Democratic chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this month, according to the Office of Senate Security. It’s the latest sign that nefarious actors are turning to artificial intelligence in efforts to dupe top political figures in the United States. Experts believe schemes like this will become more common now that the technical barriers that once existed around generative artificial intelligence have decreased. The notice from Senate Security sent to Senate offices on Monday said the attempt “stands out due to its technical sophistication and believability.”

