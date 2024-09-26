Tone deaf and color blind? Catholic Church struggles to keep accused abusers out of religious art

BRUSSELS (AP) — An unholy argument over a hymn has struck a discordant note in the preparations for the main event of Pope Francis’ trip to Belgium. Sunday’s Mass was to end with a work of a local priest composer. Now it turns out he was a known abuser of women. It was the latest controversy in the Belgian church’s decades-long struggle to come to terms with an appalling history of sex abuse and cover-ups by its priests and clergy. And the Vatican itself has also had to deal with such stained art, be it music or mosaics.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.