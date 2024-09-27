A list of Maggie Smith’s film appearances

LONDON (AP) — Maggie Smith, who died Friday aged 89, appeared in dozens of films over more than 60 years. Roles ranged from her iconic turn in “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” to her Professor Minerva McGonagall in seven Harry Potter films, and films from Shakespeare’s “Othello” to the animated “Gnomeo & Juliet.” She made her first big-screen appearance in 1958, and her last in 2023. Among her award-winning films were “California Suite,” “A Room with a View,” “A Private Function” and “The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne.”

