Billie Jean King nets another legacy honor: the Congressional Gold Medal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Billie Jean King is now the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. President Joe Biden has signed bipartisan legislation to recognize King for “a remarkable life devoted to championing equal rights for all, in sports and in society.” The bill to honor King, the tennis Hall of Famer and activist, passed unanimously in the Senate and then in the House of Representatives. The bill was introduced last September on the 50th anniversary of King’s victory over Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes.” It’s still the most-watched tennis match of all-time.