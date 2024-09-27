Czechs vote in the runoff vote for one-third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, the Senate

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs are casting ballots in the second round of voting for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house. The main opposition group led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis has the most candidates advancing from last week’s first round to the runoffs for 27 seats in the 81-seat Senate. The top two finishers in each district faced each other in a head-to-head vote. Babis’ ANO or YES centrist movement has 19 candidates advancing to the runoffs. Parliament’s lower house dominates the legislative process. But the Senate plays an important role in passing constitutional amendments. The two-day vote began on Friday and the results will be known on Saturday.

