Former Justice Herb Brown marks his 93rd birthday with a new book — and a word to Ohio voters

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown is celebrating his 93rd birthday with the release of his latest book and a plug for democracy. As he promoted “Darkness Lies in Wait” on Friday, Brown said he had fall elections on his mind. He said he would never tell anyone how to vote. He encouraged voters to rely on good sources of information when evaluating their choices. Brown said his six years on the bench taught him the importance of fair courts.. He said he hopes voters engage as three high court seats are decided in November.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.