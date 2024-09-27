Massachusetts governor says a hospital was seized through eminent domain to keep it open

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey says that her administration has formally seized a hospital through eminent domain to help keep it open and transition to a new owner. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boston is one of a group operated by Texas-based Steward Health Care, which had announced its bankruptcy in May. Healey said in a news release Friday that operation of St. Elizabeth will be transferred to Boston Medical Center, Healey. She said the action will “protect access to care for tens of thousands of patients and save thousands of jobs.” The action came after her administration announced last month that new operators had been secured for five of Steward’s seven hospitals in Massachusetts.

