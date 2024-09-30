A Black man says a trucking company fired him because he wouldn’t cut off his dreadlocks

A Black man alleges in a lawsuit that an Iowa trucking company fired him as a driver because he wouldn’t cut off his dreadlocks. It’s the latest in a series of incidents across the country over an issue activists have dubbed hair discrimination. Twenty-six-year-old Drew Harvey of Crete, Illinois accused Des Moines-based TMC Transportation of racism in the lawsuit filed last week in state court against the company and two of its employees. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the lawsuit, Harvey was told his hair was creating a “safety issue” and that he needed to cut his deadlocks or be fired.

