Accused Los Angeles bus hijacker charged with murder, kidnapping

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of hijacking a city bus in Los Angeles has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and numerous other offenses. Officials said Monday that the man, who allegedly shot and killed a passenger and held the bus driver at gunpoint, led police through downtown for an hour before he was arrested. The victim was a 48-year-old former national guardsman on the way home from work. The alleged shooter will be arraigned Tuesday. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 90 years, 9 months to life in prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.