Ancestral land returned to Onondaga Nation in upstate New York

ONONDAGA NATION TERRITORY (AP) — The Onondaga Nation has regained 1,000 acres of its ancestral land in upstate New York. The heavily forested land is south of Syracuse and near the Onondaga’s federally recognized territory. The Onondagas say the land was transferred by Honeywell International on Friday under a federal Superfund settlement related to the contamination of the environment. It’s a sliver of the 2.5 million acres in central New York the Onondagas say was taken over decades by New York beginning in 1788 through deceitful maneuvers that violated treaties and federal law.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.