Argentine prosecutors accuse Opus Dei leaders in South America of trafficking and labor exploitation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A team of prosecutors in Argentina has concluded that there are grounds for launching a criminal investigation into the highest authorities of Opus Dei in South America between 1983 and 2015. They argue they committed crimes of human trafficking and labor exploitation against at least 44 women recruited by the religious order to perform domestic tasks in their homes. The Opus Dei in Argentina has denied the accusations and says it will cooperate with the justice system “to clarify the facts and resolve the situation in a fair and transparent manner.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.