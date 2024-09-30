Belarusian authorities pressure pardoned political prisoners, rights groups say

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian human rights activists have accused the authorities of pressuring political prisoners pardoned by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. During the past three months, Lukashenko has pardoned 115 activists who were convicted for taking part in the protest against his rule. Those pardoned were a small fraction of more than 1,300 political prisoners in Belarus, according to the Viasna human rights center. They include the group’s founder and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski. At least six political prisoners have died behind bars, Viasna said. Viasna and other human rights groups said Monday that those amnestied were barred from leaving the country and forced to take part in propaganda videos.

