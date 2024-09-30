How to help those affected by Hurricane Helene

The full impact of Hurricane Helene won’t be known for weeks, but groups from both the public and private sector are mobilizing efforts to help those affected by the Category 4 storm that has killed at least 120 people and already caused billions in damage. Many groups providing aid will only accept cash donations because the needs are not fully known and it does not require additional resources to get the donations to those in need. Food and clothing drives may be helpful later in the process in specific communities, but it can divert manpower to connect the right people with the right items.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.