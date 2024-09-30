Many Verizon customers across the US hit by service outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Verizon customers have been hit by a service outage. The issue Monday appeared to knock out cellphone service for tens of thousands of people. Data from outage tracker DownDetector shows that reports surpassed 100,000 shortly after 11 a.m. ET — and while that number has fallen significantly since, nearly 48,000 were still facing issues closer to 3 p.m. ET. In an update posted on social media platform X, Verizon wrote that it was “aware of an issue impacting service for some customers.” The company added that it had engineers looking into the problem.

