Murders, mayhem and officer’s gunfire lead to charges at Brooklyn jail where ‘Diddy’ is held

NEW YORK (AP) — Criminal charges unsealed Monday offer a fresh window into violence and dysfunction plaguing the Brooklyn federal jail where Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried are locked up. Two inmates were stabbed to death. Another was speared in the spine with a makeshift icepick. A correctional officer assigned to monitor the jail’s perimeter was charged with shooting at a car during an unauthorized high-speed chase. In all, federal prosecutors charged nine inmates in connection with a spate of attacks from April to August at the Metropolitan Detention Center, the only federal jail in New York City. The charges come amid a push by the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons to fix problems at the jail and hold perpetrators accountable.

