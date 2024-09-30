On a day when isolated nations get their say at the UN, North Korea reups condemnation of US

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is condemning the United States and its allies for “stirring up military confrontations still further” by engaging in war games in the Asia-Pacific region and discussing regime change in the diplomatically isolated nation. The words from U.N. Ambassador Song Kim were sharp but did not appear to represent any notable departure from Pyongyang’s usual rhetoric. He spoke on the final day of the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders. It’s a day when some of the world’s most isolated nations typically take the rostrum alongside a diverse roster of leaders from nations like Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

