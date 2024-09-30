Police in a cartel-dominated Mexican city are pulled off the streets after army takes their guns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local police in the cartel-dominated city of Culiacan, Mexico have been pulled off the streets after the army seized their guns. The move came just one day after about 1,500 residents of Culiacan, the capital of the northern state of Sinaloa, held a march demanding peace. The marchers were demanding safety for their children to go to school. Classes have largely been canceled due to cartel gunbattles in the city. But rather than announcing a stepped-up police presence, the state’s governor said Monday that the approximately 1,000 municipal police would not return to duty until they get their weapons back. State police and National Guard will take over patrolling until then.

