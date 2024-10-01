A Belarusian opposition leader hails Lithuania’s decision to seek ICC investigation into president

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Belarus’ exiled opposition leader is hailing Lithuania’s move to seek prosecution at the International Criminal Court of her country’s authoritarian president and other officials, saying that it will give fresh hope to her homeland. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the step means she can tell Belarusians that the international justice system has not abandoned them. Lithuania on Monday referred Belarus to the court on claims that it has forced its own people to leave the country. The ICC’s prosecutor said he would open a probe into the claims.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.