Arkansas medical marijuana supporters sue state over decision measure won’t qualify for ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Organizers of an effort to expand medical marijuana in Arkansas are suing over the state’s decision that it won’t qualify for the ballot. Arkansans for Patient Access asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to order Secretary of State John Thurston to certify its proposal for the November ballot. The suit was filed a day after Thurston said the group’s petitions fell short of the valid signatures needed to qualify. The group’s lawsuit accusing the state of changing its position on the paperwork required for its paid signature gatherers. Attorney General Tim Griffin said he will vigorously defend Thurston in court.

