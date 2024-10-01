New Jersey offshore wind farm clears big federal hurdle amid environmental concerns

SEA GIRT, N.J. (AP) — The federal government has given a key approval to an offshore wind farm in New Jersey. The decision comes even as residents in the coastal town where its power cable would come ashore worry that it could go through underground toxic waste. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Tuesday approved Atlantic Shores’ plan to construct and operate a wind energy facility. But its power cables are projected to come ashore in Sea Girt, where residents fear it would run directly through two sites that were heavily polluted by former dry cleaning operations that contaminated soil and underground water.

