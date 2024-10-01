Sam Schmidt opens paralysis center in Indianapolis to rehabilitate trauma victims

Paralyzed in a racing accident nearly 25 years ago, Sam Schmidt has spent much of the last quarter century trying to prove to others that there is a way to have a meaningful life with a traumatic spinal cord injury. On Tuesday, he cut the ribbon on a not-for-profit Conquer Paralysis Now center in partnership with NeuroHope, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit, outpatient physical rehabilitation center. The center is located in the former Five Seasons Sports Club and is a 114,000-square-foot building devoted to helping people with spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders.

