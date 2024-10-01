Two nominees for West Virginia governor agree to Oct. 29 debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The two major-party nominees for West Virginia governor have agreed to participate in a debate. The debate between Democrat Steve Williams and Republican Patrick Morrisey will be broadcast by West Virginia network MetroNews on Oct. 29. Morrisey defeated five other candidates in the May 14 primary. Williams had no Democratic primary challenger. Morrisey says he’s excited for the chance to share his plans for improving the state. Williams says he’s grateful for the chance to debate the critical issues facing West Virginia. They are vying to replace Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.