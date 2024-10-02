Skip to Content
Anti-abortion leaders undeterred as Trump for the first time says he’d veto a federal abortion ban

Published 2:51 PM

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Anti-abortion leaders say they’re undeterred by Donald Trump’s comments that he would veto a federal abortion ban. The Republican presidential nominee said for the first time Tuesday night that “everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it.” Trump had previously declined to answer the question. Major anti-abortion groups voiced disagreement with Trump’s comments but said they weren’t discouraged. They pointed to other avenues he could take as president to restrict abortion nationwide. Abortion rights advocates, meanwhile, have maintained that Trump cannot be trusted not to restrict reproductive rights.

