Casey, McCormick to meet for first debate in Pennsylvania’s battleground Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Republican challenger David McCormick will meet for their first debate in a race for a swing-state Senate seat that could help determine control of the chamber in November’s election. Thursday’s 60-minute debate will air live at 8 p.m. Casey is seeking a fourth term and is facing what he calls his toughest reelection challenge. Casey is a former state auditor general and treasurer and Pennsylvania’s longest-serving Democrat in the Senate. McCormick is making his second run for the Senate after losing in 2022’s Republican primary. He is a former hedge fund CEO who served in former President George W. Bush’s administration.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.