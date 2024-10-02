Skip to Content
News

Robert Downey Jr. found inspiration from the screen to prepare for his Broadway debut in ‘McNeal’

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:07 AM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. made his Broadway debut this week in “McNeal,” revealing some unexpected inspirations that helped him prepare for the stage. He says starring in “Oppenheimer” gave him a very monastic focus and then doing multiple parts in “The Sympathizer” gave him flexibility. The Oscar winner for his role in “Oppenheimer” stated that those two projects provided the confidence boost he needed. Without them, he says: “I believe I would be in a much more precarious situation.” “McNeal” is a one-act play by Ayad Akhtar that delves into themes of artificial intelligence, artistic integrity, plagiarism and copyright infringement.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content