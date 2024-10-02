Saoirse Ronan felt happy and settled. That’s why she could play an alcoholic in ‘The Outrun’

Saoirse Ronan is having a big fall with two major films coming to theaters. First is “The Outrun,” an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir of alcoholism and recovery that she stars in and produced alongside her husband Jack Lowden. It opens in theaters Friday. Next is Steve McQueen’s highly anticipated “Blitz,” in which she plays a mother searching for her 9-year-old son in World War II. That hits theaters Nov. 1. Ronan spoke to The Associated Press about feeling immensely proud to have these two projects back-to-back. The four-time Oscar nominee is already getting buzz for both roles.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.