Valenzuela is stepping away from his broadcast duties with the Dodgers to focus on his health

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Valenzuela is stepping away from his broadcast duties with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the rest of the season so the former major league pitcher can focus on his health. Valenzuela, who turns 64 on Nov. 1, is a Spanish language broadcaster for LA. The Dodgers say he is hoping to return for next season. Valenzuela spent the first 11 of his 17 years in the majors with Los Angeles. He helped the Dodgers win the 1981 World Series, winning the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year after he went 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 25 starts.

