Departures in House create crucial Republican targets in the fight for majority control

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a tumultuous and unproductive session of Congress, nearly 50 House members have decided either to not seek reelection or to run for a higher office. That leaves vacancies in several tight races that could tilt control of Congress to either party. Both Republicans and Democrats have had their fair share of turnover. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, was the most prominent. But Democrats are also losing a number of prodigious fundraisers who have successfully held off GOP challengers in recent years. The party is now counting on fresh faces to holds the swing seats, but Republicans sense openings in four races in Virginia, Michigan and California that no longer have an incumbent.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.