PFF adds an in-game grading feature to its NFL analysis
AP Pro Football Writer
Pro Football Focus changed how many fans followed the NFL by providing grades and advanced statistics to help quantify how every player performed on a play-by-play basis from high-profile quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes to more anonymous guards and linebackers. Now instead of waiting until the next day, PFF will provide grades during the game with a slight delay in hopes that rabid fans will use it as a complement to the television broadcast to get a better idea of what’s happening in every aspect of a game. The new service will begin with Thursday night’s game between Tampa Bay and Atlanta.