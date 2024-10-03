Vietnam condemns China for assault on its fishermen in the disputed South China Sea
Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has condemned China while saying that Chinese law enforcement personnel assaulted 10 Vietnamese fishermen, damaged their fishing gear and seized about 4 tons of fish catch near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. The fishermen first reported the assault near the Chinese-controlled islands by radio on Sunday but did not identify the attackers. Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs blamed Chinese law enforcement personnel on Thursday for the high-seas attack, saying it “seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty in the Paracel islands,” international law and an agreement by the leaders of the rival claimant countries to better manage their territorial disputes. Chinese officials did not immediately issue a reaction.