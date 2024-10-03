Wisconsin Department of Justice investigating mayor’s removal of ballot drop box

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has confirmed that its criminal investigators are looking into the removal of Wausau’s absentee ballot drop box by the mayor last month. The agency’s spokesperson said Thursday the Marathon County district attorney had asked for assistance from DOJ, and its Division of Criminal Investigation will take the lead. Mayor Doug Diny removed the city’s lone drop box on Sept. 22 without consulting with the clerk, who has the authority to make one available. They are not mandatory in the state. The mayor turned the box back over to the clerk, who had it installed and bolted to the ground on Monday.

