Helene damaged a factory that makes IV fluids

Experts say the fallout from storm damage to a North Carolina factory that makes critical hospital supplies will be felt broadly and could linger. Flooding triggered by Hurricane Helene hit a Baxter International plant in North Cove, North Carolina, that makes much of the country’s supply of sterile IV fluids. It also makes fluids used by some patients on home kidney dialysis. A recovery from the storm may take months, forcing hospitals to restrict some supplies in the meantime.

