Man falls to his death in Utah while canyoneering in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A canyoneer has died after accidentally falling between 150 and 200 feet in Zion National Park in southwest Utah. National Park Service officials say the 40-year-old man was rappelling through Heaps Canyon with three others on Saturday evening when he fell to his death. His identity has not been released. Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the exact cause of the man’s death. But the National Park Service confirmed on Sunday that it was accidental. The other three canyoneers were rescued from the long and physically demanding canyon on Sunday by Utah Department of Public Safety officials.

