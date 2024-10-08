After years of finding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame cold as ice, Foreigner now knows what love is

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is about to rectify a wrong that some rock fans may celebrate with their lighters up in the air — the band Foreigner will be finally welcomed in. The English-American rockers — with hits like “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You” — topped the charts in the ’70s and ’80s but never made it into the hall — much less a ballot — until last year, despite being eligible for more than 20 years. The belated embrace by rock’s establishment has a bittersweet taste, since two original members have died and guitarist Mick Jones has Parkinson’s disease. They’ll be inducted Oct. 19.

