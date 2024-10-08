Colombian electoral authorities open investigation against President Petro’s 2022 campaign

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Electoral authorities in Colombia have ruled in favor of investigating financial misconduct allegations against the 2022 campaign that got President Gustavo Petro elected. The investigation approved Tuesday by the National Electoral Council will focus on whether the campaign exceeded financing limits. The electoral body had delayed deciding on the inquiry which some including Petro see as politically motivated and illegal. The outcome of the investigation could result in fines against some campaign staffers including its auditors, treasurer and manager. It can’t lead to an immediate impeachment of the president.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.