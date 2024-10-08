Disputes over access to the vote intensify as Ohioans begin to cast ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Several disputes over Ohio voter rights were unresolved as the state began accepting early ballots Tuesday. Voter advocacy groups have asked Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose to restore voter registrations removed in several counties as a result of third-party challenges powered by a national movement aligned with former President Donald Trump. Legislative Democrats also continue to seek additional information on LaRose’s removal of 155,000 registration records this summer. A lawsuit also continues over LaRose’s directive preventing the use of drop boxes by people helping voters with disabilities deliver their ballots. National and state Republicans have intervened on LaRose’s behalf.

