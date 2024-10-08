Federal judge in Alabama hears request to block 3rd nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge is hearing testimony about the nation’s first two nitrogen gas executions, weighing whether to let Alabama carry out a third such execution next month. Attorneys for Carey Dale Grayson are asking a federal judge to block his scheduled Nov. 21 execution with nitrogen gas. But the state is asking that the execution go forward. Alabama has carried out two nitrogen gas executions. Media witnesses describe how the inmates shook on the gurney for two minutes or longer, followed by several minutes of apparently labored breathing. Alabama’s Corrections commissioner testified Tuesday that the involuntary movements and breathing were expected, based on research.

