Guatemala is stuck with a problematic attorney general, a legal study says

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A new legal analysis says Guatemala is effectively stuck with Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who has been criticized and sanctioned by countries around the world for allegedly obstructing corruption investigations and using her power to persecute political opponents. The study by Stanford Law School and Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice says Guatemalan lawmakers have created an untouchable attorney general without any feasible legal mechanism to remove her. The attorney general’s office did not immediately comment. Guatemala’s president earlier this year asked for Porras’ resignation, but she refused.

