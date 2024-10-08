How voting before Election Day became so widespread and so political

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 50 years ago, about 95% of voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day. That number has fallen gradually as states have provided Americans with more options on how and when to cast their ballots. For most of that time, advance voting was a nonpartisan feature of elections. Today, voting before Election Day has become highly politicized. For years, participation in pre-Election Day voting did not vary greatly by party. But a deep chasm formed between the parties on advance voting during and since the 2020 presidential election.

