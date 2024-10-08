Hungary’s Orbán interrupted by activist during EU presidency news conference

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — An activist and municipal councilor for a Hungarian opposition party has disrupted a news conference in the French city of Strasbourg, France as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán laid out plans for Hungary’s presidency of the European Union. The activist interrupted Orbán as he spoke about his opposition to immigration on Tuesday. The activist ran toward the podium where Orbán sat and accused him of “selling out” Hungary to Russia and China. The disruption came as Orbán was set to address the European Parliament on Wednesday. His government has long been at odds with the EU over what it sees as his curtailing of democratic rights and his close relations with autocracies in Moscow and Beijing.

