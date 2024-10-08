Nearly a dozen police injured in fresh protests in Martinique

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly a dozen officers have been injured in the French Caribbean island of Martinique during a fresh round of violent protests over the high cost of living. Authorities said Tuesday that demonstrators burned cars, looted businesses and targeted police. The violence erupted late Monday in the capital of Fort-de-France. The government said in a statement that protesters threw bottles and rocks and police responded with tear gas. Officials said some demonstrators also opened fire. Meanwhile, a local union said several demonstrators were injured. It is the latest in a string of protests that began in early September, prompting France to send special anti-riot police.

