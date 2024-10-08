Skip to Content
Not all elections look the same. Here are some of the different ways states run their voting

Published 1:34 PM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. general election on Nov. 5 is far from a nationally administered contest. The 50 states and the District of Columbia run their own elections, and each does things a little differently. For example, Maine and Nebraska allocate electoral votes by congressional district. Alaska and Maine used ranked choice voting. In California and Washington, candidates from the same party can face off, and Georgia and Mississippi hold runoff elections if a candidate doesn’t win a majority of votes.

