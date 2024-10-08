Oklahoma amends request for Bibles that initially appeared to match only version backed by Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has amended its request for 55,000 Bibles to be placed in public schools that initially matched a version endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The request was amended Monday and no longer requires the Bibles to include U.S. historical documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Those requirements matched the “God Bless the USA Bible” that Trump endorsed earlier this year. The new request says the historical documents can be included together or separately. It is part of State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ efforts to require Bibles in classrooms. In a video posted on X, Walters accused the media of lying about the initial request and said he doesn’t know who will provide the Bibles.

